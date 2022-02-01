Show You Care
Eastern Iowa man gets 30 years for killing woman with SUV

Bret Klima (Courtesy image)
Bret Klima (Courtesy image)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge in Cedar Rapids has sentenced an eastern Iowa man to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to hitting a couple with his sport utility vehicle.

Judge Ian Thornhill sentenced 32-year-old Bret D. Klima, of Urbana, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and serious injury by a vehicle.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the judge gave Klima 25 years for the vehicular homicide and five years for the serious injury charge.

The sentences will be consecutive for up to 30 years. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Klima was arrested after the death of 50-year-old Kimberley Anne Swore, of Center Point, and injury of her boyfriend, 46-year-old Jack Greenhaw, of Vinton.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

