Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office facing lawsuit over alleged excessive force

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is facing a lawsuit claiming a deputy used excessive force during a mental health crisis at the County jail.

Cory Conway filed the lawsuit in January. He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an arson for an apartment fire last February.

On Feb. 23, 2021, while in the Dubuque County jail, the lawsuit says Conway started having PTSD and flashbacks to his military service and started harming himself.

Trying to stop him, a Sheriff’s deputy grabbed Conway and performed a body throw to get him to the floor. The lawsuit says Conway tried to brace himself as he was falling by putting his left hand out, but the force caused his wrist to snap.

Conway was taken to a hospital and eventually for psychiatric treatment with Veterans Affairs.

The County has not filed a response to the lawsuit yet.

