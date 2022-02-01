Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else’s baby at an Iowa hospital.

KCCI reports surveillance video caught someone going into the NICU at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines in December last year.

Police said the man posed as the baby’s father to get inside.

He then slipped by a nurse, bottle-fed a baby and left. The baby was not hurt.

Adam Wedig, 36, is now charged with two counts of criminal trespassing. It is not yet clear why the man fed the baby.

Police say they’re confident he had no intention of harming the child.

