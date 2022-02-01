Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police Chief calls group violence intervention programs a success despite last week’s murders

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday Cedar Rapids leaders met for a regularly scheduled public safety meeting where the 2 open homicide cases were brought up by Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Chief Jerman says he believes the group violence intervention programs (GVI) are a success for the city, regardless of 2 men being found shot to death in the city last week.

“It is having a positive impact. I know last week’s incidents are concerning, but prior to last week’s incidents, I was very encouraged and optimistic that they were making a difference,” said Chief Jerman.

Last Thursday, a neighbor found 19-year-old Cordal Lewis shot to death on 31st Street Drive SE. The next morning, a bus driver found 22-year-old Kavon Johnson at a park in the Rompot neighborhood, also shot to death.

When asked if the GVI will come up with a course of action in response to these gun violence incidents Chief Jerman says they look at every incident to identify people who may be in dangerous surroundings or circles.

“To convince them to leave the type of activity that may lead to violence,” said Chief Jerman.

Weeks into her new position, Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell says the resolution to gun violence in Cedar Rapids is through community outreach programs like the GVI, but there is work to be done.

“We’ve got to do better at getting to these young people, and letting them know that there are other alternatives that are other choices in life,” said Mayor O’Donnell.

Mayor O’Donnell expressed her condolences to the loved ones of the two murdered men. She says these killings show a much larger picture of the issues the city faces.

“These young people we’re very much alive with so many opportunities in front of them. And for whatever reason, this is how we learn their names. And that’s not okay,” said Mayor O’Donnell.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to either of the murders.

