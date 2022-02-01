Cold moves in, Snow stays south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front slid through the state bringing back a northwest wind. Cooler conditions remain in place now through the early part of the weekend. The potent winter storm stays south bringing heavy snow and ice from Texas to the Great Lakes. Southeast Iowa may get some light snow, but that’s as close as it gets. Sunny to partly cloudy sky ahead for the weekend with highs back close to seasonal levels. Have a great night!

