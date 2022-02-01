Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold front arrives today, wind chills back below zero tomorrow

Plan on a cold front to move across the area this morning. While the cold air lags behind a bit, expect wind chills back below zero tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting off our Tuesday into the 30s all across eastern Iowa. There is a cold front just to our northwest that will work to drop temperatures a bit this afternoon, though this will be much more noticeable tonight into tomorrow when wind chills drop below zero. In terms of precipitation, the Wednesday/Thursday system continues to show a south trend and while southeast Iowa could get clipped by it, much of the action appears to be in Missouri and Illinois. Cold temperatures will continue into Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s by the weekend. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Dr. Jared Smith will take over the role as the Waterloo Community School District...
Waterloo schools board of education names next superintendent

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Up and Down Temperature Trend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Sending January out on a high note with 30s likely this afternoon