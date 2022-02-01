Cold front arrives today, wind chills back below zero tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting off our Tuesday into the 30s all across eastern Iowa. There is a cold front just to our northwest that will work to drop temperatures a bit this afternoon, though this will be much more noticeable tonight into tomorrow when wind chills drop below zero. In terms of precipitation, the Wednesday/Thursday system continues to show a south trend and while southeast Iowa could get clipped by it, much of the action appears to be in Missouri and Illinois. Cold temperatures will continue into Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s by the weekend. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.