City of Iowa City discuss Willow Creek Park erosion prevention project at virtual meeting

(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City held a virtual meeting today on the Willow Creek Park Streambank Stabilization Project, to explain and answer questions from local residents.

The Willow Creek Park Streambank Stabilization Project is designed to reverse erosion along a section of Willow Creek which, if left unchecked could damage the nearby sidewalk and Benton Street.

The meeting gave residents an opportunity to give suggestions and raise concerns about the project.

It is estimated to cost 170,00 dollars and is scheduled to begin on February 21st and be completed by May 31st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

