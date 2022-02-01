Show You Care
California governor criticized again for not wearing a mask

FILE- In this July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask while speaking at a...
FILE- In this July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask while speaking at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. At the time Newsom faced a recall election and his team trying to drive up Democratic turnout to keep him in office. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File )(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask.

The latest scrutiny came after Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Both had beaming smiles without masks.

Earlier this month, state health officials extended a mask mandate through Feb. 15 as omicron cases surged.

Stadium regulations require people to wear masks except when they are eating or drinking.

Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles he removed his mask only briefly and was otherwise “very judicious” wearing it.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

