Area food pantries see increased need as grocery prices soar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More and more people people are relying on area food pantries in eastern Iowa as grocery prices remain high. ‘Food at home’ prices rose 6.5% percent last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture consumer price index. They’re projecting even higher prices in 2022 for things like meat and dairy.

The Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids operates a pantry specifically for veterans. They’ve watched the need continue to rise into the new year and leaders at HACAP told us they’re not alone. Pantries across the area are seeing more clients come in for the basics.

”A busy day was if we served 8 vets during out two hours of being open. Now it’s normal for 20 vets to come through,” Lexi Coberly explained, Executive Director at the Freedom Foundation.

12 veterans used the pantry for the very first time in January. Coberly says many who have used it to fill a gap here and there, are now relying on it to meet basic needs.

“Now with the increase in cost, bread is one of my most popular items like I can’t keep it on the shelf here,” she said.

“Most of our partners are telling us that their shelves are bare and that they need food,” Kim Guardado said, Food Reservoir Director at HACAP.

Guardado told us there are several factors leading more people to pantries.

”We’re seeing increased expenses at the grocery store, at the gas pump, everywhere in addition to having some of those extra benefits ending,” she explained.

HACAP provides food for several pantries throughout nine counties, including those inside Cedar Rapids schools. Guardado says the need is big across the board, while supply is down.

“We’re seeing a decrease in the amount of food that we can make available to our partners,” she said.

HACAP buys some of the food themselves and has seen a 20% increase in those cost.

The Freedom Foundation says rising prices aren’t only impacting the veterans they see for food, but for personal care items, like body wash.

“It’s all ages. It’s young, it’s older veterans, it’s single, it’s families and they are very dependent on our pantry and it’s just heartbreaking because they’ve given so much and yet they rely on us,” Coberly said.

HACAP is encouraging people who can to donate to their local pantry.

Olivet Neighborhood Mission in Cedar Rapids put out a message on Tuesday saying two of it’s refrigerators are almost empty. They saw a 57% increase in people requesting food boxes from the last two weeks in December to the first couple of weeks in January.

