Amazon Prime customers in Dubuque County will start getting their packages sooner

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Amazon’s new distribution center in Dubuque will facilitate deliveries to Amazon Prime customers in northeast Iowa, bringing with it around 200 jobs in the area.

The center is located on a 120,000-square-foot warehouse on 7200 Chavenelle Road. Louie Oswald, site lead operations manager, described the center as Amazon’s last mile operations.

”Once you click order, the order goes into the cloud and everything starts to move in our fulfillment centers,” he mentioned.

The nearest fulfillment center is in Bondurant, near Des Moines. Oswald explained that is where items get picked out, packaged and sent down to the dock.

”From there it goes to different sort centers, and then it comes here to these distribution centers,” he added. “So we process it one more time, we do one last, final quality check, and then we sort it, and it goes out the very next day to your door.”

Aside from facilitating the delivery of packages, Oswald said the new facility will also bring more jobs to Dubuque. Currently, they have around 30 Amazon associates at the warehouse. By next week, they expect that number to climb to 50.

”We will eventually have upwards of 150 just on the warehouse side,” he commented. “There will be another 100 to 150 on the delivery side.”

Oswald said they are looking for flex drivers, which means they drive their own cars to deliver packages. It pays between 18 and 25 dollars an hour. Oswald explained those interested must be at least 21 years old, have a four-door vehicle, own a smart phone, and pass a background check. More information is available here.

