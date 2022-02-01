Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amazon Prime customers in Dubuque County will start getting their packages sooner

Amazon’s new distribution center in Dubuque will facilitate deliveries to Amazon Prime customers in northeast Iowa, bringing with it around 200 jobs in the area
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Amazon’s new distribution center in Dubuque will facilitate deliveries to Amazon Prime customers in northeast Iowa, bringing with it around 200 jobs in the area.

The center is located on a 120,000-square-foot warehouse on 7200 Chavenelle Road. Louie Oswald, site lead operations manager, described the center as Amazon’s last mile operations.

”Once you click order, the order goes into the cloud and everything starts to move in our fulfillment centers,” he mentioned.

The nearest fulfillment center is in Bondurant, near Des Moines. Oswald explained that is where items get picked out, packaged and sent down to the dock.

”From there it goes to different sort centers, and then it comes here to these distribution centers,” he added. “So we process it one more time, we do one last, final quality check, and then we sort it, and it goes out the very next day to your door.”

Aside from facilitating the delivery of packages, Oswald said the new facility will also bring more jobs to Dubuque. Currently, they have around 30 Amazon associates at the warehouse. By next week, they expect that number to climb to 50.

”We will eventually have upwards of 150 just on the warehouse side,” he commented. “There will be another 100 to 150 on the delivery side.”

Oswald said they are looking for flex drivers, which means they drive their own cars to deliver packages. It pays between 18 and 25 dollars an hour. Oswald explained those interested must be at least 21 years old, have a four-door vehicle, own a smart phone, and pass a background check. More information is available here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Dr. Jared Smith will take over the role as the Waterloo Community School District...
Waterloo schools board of education names next superintendent

Latest News

(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
City of Iowa City discuss Willow Creek Park erosion prevention project at virtual meeting
The Amazon distribution center in Dubuque serves customers with an Amazon Prime account,...
Amazon opens Dubuque distribution center
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Harrar, Lundy lead Penn State by Iowa 90-86 in double OT
Cedar Rapids Police Chief calls group violence intervention programs a success despite last week’s murders