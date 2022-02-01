Adventureland gives sneak peek at new attraction

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland in Altoona shared an image of its new Lighthouse attraction on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the amusement park said The Lighthouse is a new interactive bouncing tower. It’s the first of 10 new rides the park is adding in 2022.

It replaces the previous Lighthouse attraction.

In September last year, the park announced it was removing the Lighthouse, Falling Star and Lady Luck rides because routine parts are no longer available for when repairs need to be made.

Other new attractions include:

The Des Moines Renaissance Faire

The Warhawks

Bernie’s Swing

The Revolution

Leap Frogs

Circus Balloons

The Clipper

Speedway Racers

Rockin’ Rainbow

