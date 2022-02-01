Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:00 pm on Tuesday, a car accident occurred on Highway 151 at mile marker 43 near Springville - less than a day after another multivehicle accident occurred in the same spot.

Emergency responders arrived on Tuesday’s scene to discover a Lincoln passenger car was struck by a semi-tractor and trailer, in the southbound lanes of Highway 151.

An investigation showed, that the passenger car was traveling north on Springville Rd and failed to yield at the crossover to the southbound semi-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the passenger car was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.

DOT images show emergency vehicles on scene by 1:10 pm on Tuesday, less than 18 hours after they were there Monday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office told KCRG-TV9 that Monday’s accident had no injuries.

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43, just 18 hours before Tuesday's accident (KCRG)

