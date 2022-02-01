Show You Care
LIVE: Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center.

He said the surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Henthorne says suspects fled and police searched the area.

South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten.

District 187 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance. She said parents and students were being reunited Tuesday afternoon.

