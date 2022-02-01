1 dead, 1 injured in UTV, SUV crash in northeast Iowa

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a UTV and an SUV in northeastern Iowa on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in Allamakee County, north of Waukon.

Iowa State Patrol said both vehicles were driving east on Highway 9, with the UTV driving on the westbound shoulder.

Troopers said the UTV turned in front of the SUV and was hit.

State Patrol has not released the names of anyone involved. They said the person who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

