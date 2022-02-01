Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in UTV, SUV crash in northeast Iowa

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash between a UTV and an SUV in northeastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a UTV and an SUV in northeastern Iowa on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in Allamakee County, north of Waukon.

Iowa State Patrol said both vehicles were driving east on Highway 9, with the UTV driving on the westbound shoulder.

Troopers said the UTV turned in front of the SUV and was hit.

State Patrol has not released the names of anyone involved. They said the person who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Dr. Jared Smith will take over the role as the Waterloo Community School District...
Waterloo schools board of education names next superintendent

Latest News

Iowa House lawmakers are considering at least four bills right now, aiming to put more teachers...
Iowa lawmakers consider 4 bills to address teacher shortage
Families in Rochester, Minnesota, recently hit the snow for The Great Cardboard Sled Race.
Minnesota families compete in cardboard sled race
Iowa House lawmakers are considering at least four bills right now, aiming to put more teachers...
Iowa lawmakers consider 4 bills to address teacher shortage
President Biden is calling on U.S. governors to use money they received from the American...
President Biden calls on governors to use American Rescue Plan funds to combat gun violence
Leaders in Cedar Rapids say they believe community intervention is the answer to the gun...
Cedar Rapids leaders believe community intervention is answer to gun violence