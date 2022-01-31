Show You Care
Waterloo schools board of education names next superintendent

Dr. Jared Smith will take over the role as the Waterloo Community School District Superintendent on July 1.(Waterloo Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education on Monday named Dr. Jared Smith the district’s next superintendent.

The Waterloo-native is currently the Superintendent of the South Tama Community School District.

“Dr. Smith has proven himself to be an ambitious and passionate educational leader who focuses on engaging with families, recruiting exceptional teachers and staff, and promoting communities of care for students,” Board President Sue Flynn said in a news release.

The board said under Dr. Smith’s leadership, the South Tama Community School District became a top district in the state for community engagement via social media.

The South Tama district also earned Iowa’s second-best four-year graduation rate for districts with a minority population of 40 percent or greater.

The hiring will become official with board approval at the Feb. 14 meeting. Dr. Smith will begin in the role on July 1.

