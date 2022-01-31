Show You Care
Warmer air to return for the start of the workweek

Quiet, but warmer for Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a heatwave, at least by recent standards.

Temperatures will be at or above freezing across eastern Iowa during the daytime on Monday and Tuesday. Southerly winds will help the cause to get us to that level, but could take a bit off in the form of wind chill.

Temperatures will turn colder after a front passes later on Tuesday, sending us into the 10s for highs for the rest of the workweek. The latest information and trends show that the winter storm for the middle of the week will mostly miss us to the south, but southern Iowa could still see some light snow. Stay tuned for further updates if adjustments are needed.

Then, next weekend looks pleasant again.

