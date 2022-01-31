Through unspeakable tragedy, a family is raising awareness for mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind every byline, there is a story. Such is the case for Cedar Rapids Gazette sportswriter Jeff Johnson.

“It was a present. It might have even been a birthday present,” said Johnson.

On Saturday night, Johnson parted ways with his beloved Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis Blues Jersey. He put it up for auction Saturday’s silent auction at the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders game.

“He’s just been my favorite player over the years because he’s just been so dynamic as a scorer,’ added Johnson.

All the proceeds will go to the Abbe Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health services, in honor of his two nephews Cameron and Alex. Stacy Johnson and Wendy Bunch, Jeff’s sisters, lost their sons just months apart.

“I know what she’s going through, unfortunately and she knows what I’m going through,” Wendy said. “So I know how she felt when my son took his life because she went through the same thing you know with my nephew.”

Alex became a Johnson through adoption, he was the oldest of four.

“He was a huge blessing,” Wendy said. “He would have been a great dad.”

Cam was the middle child among three.

“He was the type of kid that I see was going to go places,” Bunch said.

Although they have gone through tragedy, they have made it their mission to share their experiences in hopes of helping someone else.

“If we can just help one person to realize there’s no stigma attached to mental health.” Johnson said.

“This is real,” Stacy said. “It isn’t something to be pushed under a rug or to pretend that it’s not around us, It is everywhere around us.”

They believe mental illness doesn’t discriminate and it’s important for those struggling to know it’s okay to talk about it. It’s also okay to seek help.

“We wish the boys would have known,” said Stacy.

