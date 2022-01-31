Sending January out on a high note with 30s likely this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a good one with a nice mix of sun and clouds along with highs well into the 30s. Some 40s may also occur south of I-80 where snow cover is less overall. A weak cold front moves across our area tonight, which will switch the wind around to the northwest and thicken the clouds up a bit. Where this cold front settles to our south will be critical to the track of the next system for Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, it appears most of the snow will fall outside our area to the south over Missouri and far southeast Iowa, though the sheer size of this system will need to be watched as even a small deviation to the north or south could change this. Plan on colder weather to arrive toward the end of the week.

