Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sending January out on a high note with 30s likely this afternoon

Mid-week system continues to trend south
Today continues to look good and we'll send January out on a high note.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a good one with a nice mix of sun and clouds along with highs well into the 30s. Some 40s may also occur south of I-80 where snow cover is less overall. A weak cold front moves across our area tonight, which will switch the wind around to the northwest and thicken the clouds up a bit. Where this cold front settles to our south will be critical to the track of the next system for Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, it appears most of the snow will fall outside our area to the south over Missouri and far southeast Iowa, though the sheer size of this system will need to be watched as even a small deviation to the north or south could change this. Plan on colder weather to arrive toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Bloody Run Creek.
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Iowa City fire.
Iowa City house caught fire early Sunday morning

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Winds pick up from the south.
Warmer air to return for the start of the workweek
Winds pick up from the south.
First Alert Forecast
Cloudy and colder conditions are expected on Sunday
Cloudy and colder conditions are expected on Sunday