Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting

Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Des Moines last August.

Des Moines Police said siblings Jasmin Bautista, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Saturday evening by the West Des Moines Police Department. The brother and sister are charged in the killing of 43-year-old Des Moines resident Javier Wilson-Moncada.

Police found Wilson-Moncada on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound near the south bank of the Des Moines River on Aug. 30, 2021. Police said they are still looking for another man who may have critical information about the shooting.

