North Liberty Baptist Church gets new steeple

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - There was a special delivery at North Liberty Baptist Church Monday morning. After almost a year of waiting, the parts for the church’s new steeple arrived.

The church celebrated its 10th anniversary in April 2021, and that is when the steeple was ordered to mark the occasion.

According to Pastor Thomas Gibson, the steeple is also a way to thank the community for the growth the church has seen over the last decade: “We started in a storefront, a little office space just not far from here, a little 20x25 space. Just my family moved here, we didn’t have a team. We just quickly realized how great of a community this was, and in the beginning we didn’t have a lot to offer. We didn’t have a building, we didn’t have a steeple, we didn’t have all of the classrooms.”

Pastor Thomas said a steeple can turn a church into a landmark, but that the one at North Liberty Baptist is more about being a symbol of hope, growth, and gratitude. “My main message in the steeple is saying ‘thank you.’ And I think a lot of churches get a steeple trying to make a place, where we are getting a steeple because we’re grateful that we have a place.”

While the steeple parts arrived today, the North Liberty skyline won’t change quite yet. Workers are waiting for the right weather conditions to install it on the church roof.

There will be a dedication service Sunday, February 13th at 10:30 a.m.

