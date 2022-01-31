Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Multiple Individuals sentenced to prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy in Burlington

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 28th, Tristian Davis was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001. He is the last of eight defendants sentenced after they were all charged as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation back in 2019.

Davis was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, which included ice methamphetamine and crack cocaine in July 2021.

Others charged, and sentenced, as a part of this drug conspiracy include:

  • Kendrick Ramon Page - sentenced to 28 years and 4 months of imprisonment
  • Breon Raquon Armstrong - sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment
  • Alphonso Edmond - sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment
  • Lavelle Harris - sentenced to 21 years and 8 months of imprisonment
  • Lamar Harris - sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment
  • Frederrick Dewayne Reed - sentenced to 13 years and 4 months imprisonment
  • Michael Rees - sentenced to 12 years and 7 months of imprisonment

At Davis’ sentencing, Chief Judge John A. Jarvey described the conspiracy as “a scourge upon Burlington and eastern Iowa,” and that the conspiracy was responsible for “huge quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances over a very long period of time.”

22 individuals from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine in Southeast Iowa since 2019.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Bloody Run Creek.
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude

Latest News

Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game...
Murray Selected To Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 list
Clear Creak Amana Community School district is looking to expand. A bond vote will be held...
Clear Creek Amana Community School District hoping to expand with bond vote in March