Multiple Individuals sentenced to prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 28th, Tristian Davis was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001. He is the last of eight defendants sentenced after they were all charged as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation back in 2019.

Davis was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, which included ice methamphetamine and crack cocaine in July 2021.

Others charged, and sentenced, as a part of this drug conspiracy include:

Kendrick Ramon Page - sentenced to 28 years and 4 months of imprisonment

Breon Raquon Armstrong - sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment

Alphonso Edmond - sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment

Lavelle Harris - sentenced to 21 years and 8 months of imprisonment

Lamar Harris - sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment

Frederrick Dewayne Reed - sentenced to 13 years and 4 months imprisonment

Michael Rees - sentenced to 12 years and 7 months of imprisonment

At Davis’ sentencing, Chief Judge John A. Jarvey described the conspiracy as “a scourge upon Burlington and eastern Iowa,” and that the conspiracy was responsible for “huge quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances over a very long period of time.”

22 individuals from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine in Southeast Iowa since 2019.

