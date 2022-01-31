Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark are a match made in hoops heaven

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s no secret Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark have a connection.

The No. 23 Hawkeyes are on a seven game win streak going into Monday night’s game with No. 22 Ohio State. Over that streak Czinano is average about 24 points per game while Clark is averaging about 10 assists per game.

“She knows what I’m thinking and she knows I don’t have to be looking at her in the eyes to be ready for the ball,” Clark said. “I just think we have really good chemistry with one another and we kind of just know what each other’s thinking all the time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
The 49th annual RAGBRAI routes have been announced
RAGBRAI announces 2022 route
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Defending Iowa’s Caitlin Clark: Challenge her shot, and hope
No. 2 Iowa falls 19-13 to No. 1 Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
No. 2 Iowa falls 19-13 to No. 1 Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Clark’s 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern
Clark’s 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves