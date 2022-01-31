Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark are a match made in hoops heaven

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s no secret Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark have a connection.

The No. 23 Hawkeyes are on a seven game win streak going into Monday night’s game with No. 22 Ohio State. Over that streak Czinano is average about 24 points per game while Clark is averaging about 10 assists per game.

“She knows what I’m thinking and she knows I don’t have to be looking at her in the eyes to be ready for the ball,” Clark said. “I just think we have really good chemistry with one another and we kind of just know what each other’s thinking all the time.”

