Marion Chamber of Commerce asking for public help in shaping vision for Indian Creek

A sign outside of City Hall in Marion on Nov. 13, 2018 (Phil Reed/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Chamber of Commerce is asking for public input on how to improve their Indian Creek Master Plan, which seeks to create and plan initiatives for the Indian Creek corridor.

Over 3,000 ideas for Indian Creek were previously collected back in 2017 through the ImagiNEXT project. Through those community ideas, four overarching themes emerged. The four initiatives that are being put into action include Just Keep Swimming, The Heart of It All, It’s the Little Things, and Creekside Pride.

”The Marion Chamber staff and board of directors are thrilled with how the ImagiNEXT initiatives are gaining momentum. We look forward to collecting additional public input on Creekside Pride to shine a spotlight on Indian Creek and encourage its use as a recreational amenity,” said Chamber President Jill Ackerman.

Goals for the Indian Creek Master Plan include:

  • Connecting neighborhoods, public facilities, and community amenities, such as parks and trails, to Indian Creek
  • Improving water quality and flood resiliency
  • Enhancing recreational opportunities throughout the creek corridor
  • Supporting economic development and improving quality of life

“Indian Creek is an untapped community asset that is full of outdoor adventure potential. With some creative planning and design, we can make Indian Creek a valuable amenity in our community,” said Marion Water Department General Manager and Creekside Pride committee member, Todd Steigerwaldt.

You can click here to take the survey and see the vision and timetable for Indian Creek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

