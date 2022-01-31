Linn County Sheriff’s Office partners with Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to join ‘I-PLEDGE’ program

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in order to educate local retailers and better enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws.

I-PLEDGE is a program penalties clerks who make illegal sales of tobacco and vapor products to minors. Clerks will be fined $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for a third offense and each subsequent one that follows.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office states that the goal of the program is not to hand out these citations, but rather to educate clerks and retail establishments so that they can be prepared to refuse an illegal sale.

Tobacco compliance rates have grown to 95% since the program’s creation in 2000.

