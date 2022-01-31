Show You Care
Last day of free ‘Beat the Bitter’ festival a frosty success

The last day of North Liberty's free Beat the Bitter festival was a frosty success.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Families came out of hibernation to partake in North Liberty’s yearly winter festival.

From hot cocoa and cotton candy, to flame jugglers and “Frozen”’s Olaf, Beat the Bitter drew an estimated 3,000 people to Penn Meadows Park. This was the event’s seventh year, and the fifth year with the Fire and Ice show which featured fire breathers and jugglers. It was among other activities the event hosted, all free of charge.

Jillian Miller, North Liberty’s community engagement coordinator, said that local business sponsors make the event possible.

“It’s important to, for quality of life, to give people something, free especially, to do,” Miller said. “It’s really important to use to keep Fire and Ice free. And we’ve grown and added so much to accommodate the crowd that comes out we couldn’t do it without the local business support.”

Green State Credit Union was the event’s main sponsor in 2022.

