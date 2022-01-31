Janet Lyness not seeking re-election as Johnson County Attorney

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Janet Lyness announced on Monday that she will not seek re-election as Johnson County Attorney after her term ends on December 31st, 2022.

Lyness was the first woman elected Johnson County Attorney back in 2006. She’s been reelected consistently ever since, currently in her fourth four-year term.

“Representing the people of Johnson County as County Attorney has been an honor and a privilege,” Lyness said. “I am proud of the work my office has done and the programs we have developed while I have been County Attorney.”

During Lyness’ tenure as County Attorney, she has collaborated with a variety of victim advocates, which has led to the development of programs like the Domestic Violence Open Hours and the implementation of a domestic abuse assessment tool (ODARA) for law enforcement. Her collaboration with mental health and substance abuse providers led to the creation of a drug treatment court, the marijuana diversion program and the development of the GuideLink Center.

“My office has accomplished many things during my four terms, holding violent offenders accountable while addressing problems we saw in the criminal justice system,” Lyness said. “There is more I hope to implement in the next year before the end of my term, especially in the area of decreasing gun violence.”

The Johnson County Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer and prosecutor for Johnson County.

