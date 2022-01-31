Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa man injured in snowmobile accident

(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday at approximately 1:45 am, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident along Highway 9 near Ridgeway.

Authorities say a man was traveling westbound on his snowmobile when he lost control and went off the trail. The driver was injured and transported to Regional Health Services in Cresco.

The accident remains under investigation. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says charges may be pending.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Bloody Run Creek.
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude

Latest News

Steeple delivered to North Liberty Baptist Church in three parts.
North Liberty Baptist Church gets new steeple
Family of Kavon Johnson yearns for answers after the 22-year-old was shot and killed while...
Family of Kavon Johnson yearns for answers after the 22-year-old was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Buy the Book