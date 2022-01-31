Family of Kavon Johnson yearns for answers after the 22-year-old was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The family of 22-year-old Kavon Johnson wants answers after he was murdered in Cedar Rapids last week. Johnson was found in Cedar Valley Park Friday morning with at least one gunshot wound according to police. Investigators believe the killing was targeted.

“We really don’t really know like what happened, it’s just like really he say she say,” Kiaira Murphy said, Johnson’s sister.

The death has been heartbreaking for Johnson’s family who lives out of state.

“They really took him away, like that was my mama’s pride and joy,” Murphy explained.

“To watch her holler and scream, like they really broke her heart,” she added.

Murphy said Johnson was visiting friends in Cedar Rapids from Indiana when he was shot.

“It’s just sad they left him on the ground for dead for hours,” Diane Smith explained, Johnson’s aunt.

His family says he had been assaulted in Cedar Rapids before, most recently just two days before his death. They aren’t sure what lead to the violence.

“My brother wasn’t no angel. He did some stuff too to get himself in trouble, but he didn’t deserve to get killed,” Murphy said.

She hopes the loss of her brother’s young life will send a message that the violence needs to stop as the family continues to yearn for answers.

“Just reach out to the police, you don’t have to say your name. Just give us something you know that’s all we’re asking for,” Smith explained.

A Go Fund Me has been created to help with funeral expenses.

Johnson’s murder was the second in Cedar Rapids within 24 hours. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was shot and killed on Thursday. Police have not said whether the incidents are connected.

