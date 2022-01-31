Defending Iowa’s Caitlin Clark: Challenge her shot, and hope

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to score almost at will and present major problems for coaches tasked with finding a way to defend her.

Clark leads the nation with better than 25 points per game after ranking first in scoring as a freshman with more than 26 a game.

IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson’s team upset Iowa in December. He made sure his defender stuck with Clark constantly and challenged her 3-point shots. Clark made only one 3-pointer in that game.

Opponents also try to get physical with Clark. She makes them pay by hitting 90% of her free throws.

