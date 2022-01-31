Show You Care
Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools

Art teacher Sarah Hager works at a computer in her classroom at Cleveland Middle School on...
Art teacher Sarah Hager works at a computer in her classroom at Cleveland Middle School on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M. Public school systems – which often have limited budgets and cybersecurity expertise -- have become an inviting target for ransomware gangs. The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to turn increasingly toward virtual learning, making them more dependent on technology and more vulnerable to cyber-extortion. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)(Cedar Attanasio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say that ransomware attacks on K-12 schools have increased during the pandemic.

Cyberattacks have crippled schools in recent weeks as teachers become more reliant on computers to take attendance and deliver lessons. Before the pandemic, cyber hacks of schools rarely led to canceled classes.

Snow days are less frequent because children can learn from home when there’s bad weather. But this month at least two schools in New Mexico and Wisconsin took “cyber snow days,” canceling classes to repair the damage from attacks by hackers.

Disruptions of software used to record attendance and grades make teaching even more stressful, on top of COVID-19 protocols and staffing shortages.

