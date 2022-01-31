Clear Creek Amana Community School District hoping to expand with bond vote in March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creak Amana Community School district is currently serving close three thousand students district wide and is continuing to grow each year.

Clear Creek Amana serves families in the fast growing communities of Tiffin and North Liberty so it’s looking for more space.

”Because of the growth of our community and the growth of the different towns we represent we need to get some additional space,” said Joseph Brown, CCA Interim Superintendent.

With nearly 200 new students per year, the Clear Creak Amana Community School district is looking to voters to pass a new school bond issue in March.

The $65 million bond package would include a new elementary school in Coralville, expansion of fine arts facilities at the middle and high schools, vocational classrooms at the high school and playground enhancements at elementary schools.

”It will take us about two and a half years to design the building and to actually construct the building. And so, by that time we’ll have need for additional classroom space at the elementary school,” said Brown.

Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said they’re seeing that growth first hand in the western part of the town. She added there’s a lot of opportunity to make the school an attraction and amenity for the community.

”It’s partnerships like these with the Clear Creek school district that do help make our community stronger,” said Foster.

And when it comes to how much more people will pay in property taxes with this plan... Brown said the tax rate won’t go up.

“People will wonder, well how can you do that? Well one of the reason is the property valuation as more houses are being built and more commercial property is being developed, the evaluation of the property tax base is increasing. So, the tax rate that people are currently paying to pay for these bonds will not increase at all,” said Brown.

The bond vote will take place on March 1st.

