Child obesity linked to increased risk of difficult COVID-19 recovery

By WOI
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Throughout the pandemic, doctors have shared a concerning trend over the rising obesity rate among children.

Doctors say pediatric obesity can lead to more health risks if those children have COVID-19.

Experts said the obesity rate rose roughly three percent at the start of the pandemic, and it hasn’t let up.

According to doctors, obesity weaken the immune system, and makes it harder for the lungs to work.

Doctors in Iowa say for children with COVID-19, those who are obese seem to struggle more throughout their recovery.

“They’re more at risk of having you know, need for ventilation possible, increased clotting risks, so more likely to develop a blood clot more likely to need maybe ventilation assistance,” Dr. Courtney, with Blank Children’s Hospital, said.

In addition to the risks, the child would face with COVID-19, doctors say children who are obese face long-term risks like developing diabetes.

