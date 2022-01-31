Cedar Rapids man sent to federal prison for possessing firearm after multiple felony convictions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids who possessed a gun after three previous felony convictions was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

28-year-old Patrick Derone James received the term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm back in June 2021.

Evidence at the previous hearing showed that James was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen along with an adult female and two minor children. In the vehicle, police found marijuana and a teal firearm with an obliterated serial number. James admitted possessing the firearm for protection and smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day.

James was previously convicted for forgery, burglary, and possession of crack cocaine.

James was sentenced to 46 months in prison and must serve three years of supervised release after the term ends.

