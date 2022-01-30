West Union city leaders excited to be a RAGBRAI overnight stop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in West Union are excited about being a RAGBRAI overnight stop, the city’s first time in more than 17 years.

Matthew Marsala, West Union Chamber of Commerce executive director, said they are planning live music for riders to enjoy, and they hope to show off their local businesses. He said that West Union looks a lot different from the last time RAGBRAI rode though.

“We were a pilot program for a Green State of our downtown,” Marsala said. “Where we put in permeable pavers for an ecological friendly downtown that was financed through quite a few grants and it allowed us to redo our Downton and it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”

