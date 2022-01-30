Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

West Union city leaders excited to be a RAGBRAI overnight stop

Leaders in West Union are excited about being a RAGBRAI overnight stop.
By Phil Reed
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in West Union are excited about being a RAGBRAI overnight stop, the city’s first time in more than 17 years.

Matthew Marsala, West Union Chamber of Commerce executive director, said they are planning live music for riders to enjoy, and they hope to show off their local businesses. He said that West Union looks a lot different from the last time RAGBRAI rode though.

“We were a pilot program for a Green State of our downtown,” Marsala said. “Where we put in permeable pavers for an ecological friendly downtown that was financed through quite a few grants and it allowed us to redo our Downton and it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Governor Reynolds breaks silence on 8th circuit court decision on masks in schools
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines

Latest News

Becky Lutgen-Gardner.
MidAmerican Energy plans large renewable energy project
RAGBRAI announcement 2022.
West Union leaders excited about RAGBRAI stop
Amazon delivery station in Dubuque.
Amazon planning new delivery station in Dubuque
Eddie Tipton.
Former lottery official set to be released on parole