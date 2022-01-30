Show You Care
Storm Malik hits Northern Europe with force; at least four dead

A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after...
A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA Photo. The Met Office have said that another blast of severe strong winds is set to hit parts of the UK. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)(Owen Humphreys | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful winter storm has swept through northern Europe over the weekend. At least four people have been killed in Storm Malik while house and cars were destroyed.  Thousands of  households were left without electricity.

The storm was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday bringing strong gusts of wind, extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.  Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain where it caused havoc with material damage and transport chaos. It hit Scotland particularly bad.

