Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City house caught fire early Sunday morning

Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After receiving a call at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, January 30th, the Iowa City Fire Department arrived at 1126 Pine Street where a home was on fire. The two residents were already leaving the building when the fire department arrived, but they told responders that their dog was still inside.

The fire burned its way into the attic and the firefighters quickly went to work, fighting the flames. They successfully put the fire out around 5:50 a.m. Crews also found and returned the dog safely to its owners, who were also uninjured.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
The 49th annual RAGBRAI routes have been announced
RAGBRAI announces 2022 route
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines

Latest News

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
Helen Rottier, 25, shows her mother, Amy Rottier, 50, how she organizes her calendar on her...
Housework or Sleep? Study says it depends on when you were born
A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after...
Storm Malik hits Northern Europe with force; at least four dead
People take part in a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday'...
Northern Ireland marks 50 years since bloody Sunday