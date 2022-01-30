Iowa City house caught fire early Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After receiving a call at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, January 30th, the Iowa City Fire Department arrived at 1126 Pine Street where a home was on fire. The two residents were already leaving the building when the fire department arrived, but they told responders that their dog was still inside.

The fire burned its way into the attic and the firefighters quickly went to work, fighting the flames. They successfully put the fire out around 5:50 a.m. Crews also found and returned the dog safely to its owners, who were also uninjured.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

