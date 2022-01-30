Show You Care
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator

A Clayton County group determined to keep a feedlot from being built near Bloody Run Creek filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics committee.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The group “Save Bloody Run” filed an ethics complaint this week with the State Senate Ethics Committee against state Sen. Dan Zumbach.

The group said Zumbach, a Republican representing District 48, used his power in the senate to push portions of the project through, including two meetings that were set up with Iowa Department of Natural Resources personnel.

“We’ve documented the senator’s involvement from 2017, and it continues as late as October 2020,” Steve Veysey, a member of the group, said. “Several emails were about the approval process that affects his son-in-law’s business.”

The group said it was also concerned with the company calling the plan a feedlot.

“Because they designated it a feedlot, it was not subject to the master matrix review,” said another member. “The master matrix review was open for public comment as it pertains to the environment.”

Zumbach gave KCRG-TV9 a statement, which said “I am saddened by this organization’s attack on legislators. I have no financial interest in this facility. I have no ability to influence the Iowa DNR.”

The Iowa DNR said it could not comment on the allegations because of the ethics complaint. The ethics committee now has the final say.

“Regardless of the ethics committee investigates or dismisses the investigation, we still see value in creating a public record of this entire episode,” Veysey said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

