Cloudy and colder conditions expected Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Eastern Iowa. However, clouds will build throughout Sunday morning and cloud cover will stick around Sunday afternoon. Due to last night’s cold front and the cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid-20s.

Clouds will continue to stay over our area tonight and into Monday. While Sunday night lows will dip back into the mid-teens, Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 30s thanks to southerly winds. However, we’re watching a potential Winter Storm for the middle of the workweek.

