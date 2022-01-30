Show You Care
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. The National Weather Service said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 it's going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold. Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, like below 40 degrees, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. We put on heavy coats when it’s 50 degrees. No blizzard conditions here in the Sunshine State, but we have our issues as well.

For example, in South Florida _ Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach _ there are iguanas falling out of trees. The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s all going to be fine. The low temperatures in the 30s are quite rare in Florida, and winter crops suffered no major damage. The iguanas are another matter.  When it gets cold they go into a sort of suspended animation mode and fall out of trees.

