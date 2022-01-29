Show You Care
Vigil held for Cedar Rapids murder victim

He was pronounced dead when the police arrived.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Family and friends of 19-year old Cordal Lewis gathered at 31st Street Drive Southeast Friday to remember the young man.

Police said they found Lewis’ body in the middle of the road a day earlier with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead when the police arrived.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said Marquitta Saffo. “He was taken from the people that love him.”

Saffo and dozens of friends and family released balloons, played music he produced, and mourned his death.

“He enjoyed music,” she said. “He was a rapper, he was doing so well, he was taking off.”

Police have not arrested anyone at this time.

“I don’t know, I feel numb, hurt, but numb to it,” she said.

Saffo had known Lewis since he was 9-years old and said he was expecting a child.

“His baby is due next month,” Saffo said. “That’s not fair to the mother of his son, his mom, his dad, his family all loved him.”

She said the shock of his death was something still settling in for her and family, but right now, she said it was time to celebrate his life.

“He was such a good person,” she said. “He was funny, he danced, he was the funniest person.”

