Try these delicious soups in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three healthy and delicious soups are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment with Whitney Hemmer.

White Chicken Chili

SERVINGS: 6

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 16 oz chicken broth
  • 1 ½ Tbsp cumin
  • 1 jar salsa
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 can Mrs. Grimes® White Chili Bean
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 cup chicken, cooked
  • 2 Tbsp sour cream

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large pot, saute garlic and onions in oil until tender, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add chicken broth, beans, salsa, seasonings, and chicken.
  3. Mix thoroughly and simmer covered for 30 minutes.
  4. Stir in cheese and sour cream until melted.

NUTRITION

238 calories; 8 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 597 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 23 g protein

Lighter Broccoli Cheese

SERVINGS: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Tbsp butter or olive oil
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 2/3 cup diced carrot
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken stock
  • 2 cups 2% milk
  • 3-4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 medium head of broccoli)
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • to taste salt and pepper
  • 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat butter or olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion and carrots and sauté until soft, about 4–5 minutes. Add garlic and stir.
  2. Add flour and sauté for 1 more minute, stirring constantly.
  3. Whisk in stock until evenly combined.
  4. Add milk, broccoli, mustard, salt and pepper and bring soup to a simmer.
  5. Reduce heat and simmer for 10–12 minutes, or until broccoli is tender.
  6. Stir in cheese until completely melted.

NUTRITION

298 calories; 18.6 g fat; 9.3 g saturated fat; 50.9 mg cholesterol; 383.9 mg sodium; 18.5 g carbohydrate; 2.3 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 17 g protein

Minestrone

SERVINGS: 4-6

TOTAL TIME: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 zucchini, chopped
  • 3 cup reduced-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
  • 2 can Hunt’s diced tomatoes (14 ounces)
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp dried sage
  • 2 bay leaf
  • 1/4 cup pasta
  • 1 can white beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cup coarsely chopped fresh spinach
  • 4 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Saute carrots, celery, onion and zucchini until slightly soft, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add broth, tomatoes, thyme, sage, bay leaves, salt and pepper.
  3. Bring to a boil then add pasta. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until pasta is al dente.
  4. Stir in beans, spinach and cheese.
  5. Simmer for 5 more minutes and serve.

NUTRITION

161 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 346 mg sodium; 27 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 11 g protein

