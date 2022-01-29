Try these delicious soups in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three healthy and delicious soups are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment with Whitney Hemmer.

White Chicken Chili

SERVINGS: 6

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

DIRECTIONS

Stir in cheese and sour cream until melted.

Mix thoroughly and simmer covered for 30 minutes.

In a large pot, saute garlic and onions in oil until tender, about 5 minutes.

NUTRITION

238 calories; 8 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 597 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 23 g protein

Lighter Broccoli Cheese

SERVINGS: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

to taste salt and pepper

3-4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 medium head of broccoli)

DIRECTIONS

Heat butter or olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion and carrots and sauté until soft, about 4–5 minutes. Add garlic and stir.

Add flour and sauté for 1 more minute, stirring constantly.

Whisk in stock until evenly combined.

Add milk, broccoli, mustard, salt and pepper and bring soup to a simmer.

Reduce heat and simmer for 10–12 minutes, or until broccoli is tender.