Try these delicious soups in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three healthy and delicious soups are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment with Whitney Hemmer.
White Chicken Chili
SERVINGS: 6
TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 16 oz chicken broth
- 1 ½ Tbsp cumin
- 1 jar salsa
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 can Mrs. Grimes® White Chili Bean
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cup chicken, cooked
- 2 Tbsp sour cream
DIRECTIONS
- In a large pot, saute garlic and onions in oil until tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add chicken broth, beans, salsa, seasonings, and chicken.
- Mix thoroughly and simmer covered for 30 minutes.
- Stir in cheese and sour cream until melted.
NUTRITION
238 calories; 8 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 597 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 23 g protein
Lighter Broccoli Cheese
SERVINGS: 6 servings
TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp butter or olive oil
- 1 small onion, minced
- 2/3 cup diced carrot
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup flour
- 3 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken stock
- 2 cups 2% milk
- 3-4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 medium head of broccoli)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- to taste salt and pepper
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Heat butter or olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion and carrots and sauté until soft, about 4–5 minutes. Add garlic and stir.
- Add flour and sauté for 1 more minute, stirring constantly.
- Whisk in stock until evenly combined.
- Add milk, broccoli, mustard, salt and pepper and bring soup to a simmer.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 10–12 minutes, or until broccoli is tender.
- Stir in cheese until completely melted.
NUTRITION
298 calories; 18.6 g fat; 9.3 g saturated fat; 50.9 mg cholesterol; 383.9 mg sodium; 18.5 g carbohydrate; 2.3 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 17 g protein
Minestrone
SERVINGS: 4-6
TOTAL TIME: 35 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 3 cup reduced-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 2 can Hunt’s diced tomatoes (14 ounces)
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp dried sage
- 2 bay leaf
- 1/4 cup pasta
- 1 can white beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cup coarsely chopped fresh spinach
- 4 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Saute carrots, celery, onion and zucchini until slightly soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add broth, tomatoes, thyme, sage, bay leaves, salt and pepper.
- Bring to a boil then add pasta. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until pasta is al dente.
- Stir in beans, spinach and cheese.
- Simmer for 5 more minutes and serve.
NUTRITION
161 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 346 mg sodium; 27 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 11 g protein
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.