A Seasonable January Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A seasonable winter weekend is forecast for Eastern Iowa. We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures will rise throughout the day until we reach the upper 20s. What little clouds we have this morning will gradually build throughout the afternoon.

A few clouds are possible close to Decorah and Dubuque tonight, and temperatures will cool into the mid-teens. A typical Sunday in January is expected, with daytime highs in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.