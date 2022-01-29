Show You Care
Ryan, Donarski lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Red Raiders

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and No. 13 Iowa State cruised to an 88-65 win over Texas Tech.

Taylah Thomas scored 22 points for the Red Raiders.

Iowa State took a 24-22 lead after a fast-paced first quarter that saw both teams shoot better than 60% and combined to make all five of their 3-point attempts.

The game was tied at 26 when Diew scored the first five points and Donarski the next four in an 11-0 run. A 17-2 run in the third quarter broke the game open. 

