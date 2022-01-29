RAGBRAI announces 2022 route
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI has announced its route for the 2022 year.
The annual ride will take place July 24th - 30th. The announcement was made Friday night at Hy-Vee Hall B in the Iowa Events Center.
The race will occur in the northern part of the state this time around, starting in Sergeant Bluff before concluding in Lansing. The official communities the route will stop through are:
- Sergeant Bluff
- Ida Grove
- Pocahontas
- Emmetsburg
- Mason City
- Charles City
- West Union
- Lansing
