Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

RAGBRAI announces 2022 route

The announcement was made Friday night at Hy-Vee Hall B in the Iowa Events Center.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI has announced its route for the 2022 year.

The annual ride will take place July 24th - 30th. The announcement was made Friday night at Hy-Vee Hall B in the Iowa Events Center.

The race will occur in the northern part of the state this time around, starting in Sergeant Bluff before concluding in Lansing. The official communities the route will stop through are:

  • Sergeant Bluff
  • Ida Grove
  • Pocahontas
  • Emmetsburg
  • Mason City
  • Charles City
  • West Union
  • Lansing

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Governor Reynolds breaks silence on 8th circuit court decision on masks in schools

Latest News

Vigil held for Cedar Rapids murder victim
Vigil held for Cedar Rapids murder victim
Christian Emedi and Marshawn Jefferies
18-year-olds sentenced in shooting death of Malik Sheets
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
2022 RAGBRAI route announced
2022 RAGBRAI route announced