Quiet Last January Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seasonable weather remains in place this weekend. Wind direction means everything with a southerly wind Saturday giving us the milder day. Northerly wind returns on Sunday as a weak from passes south dropping our temperature. We are continuing to watch early February for a system that moves in. Timing and track need to be monitored so stay tuned to the forecast this weekend for updates. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

