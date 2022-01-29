Quiet Last January Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seasonable weather remains in place this weekend. Wind direction means everything with a southerly wind Saturday giving us the milder day. Northerly wind returns on Sunday as a weak from passes south dropping our temperature. We are continuing to watch early February for a system that moves in. Timing and track need to be monitored so stay tuned to the forecast this weekend for updates. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

