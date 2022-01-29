Show You Care
No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) finds a basket past Missouri forward Trevon Brazile (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5). DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.

Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.

Missouri missed ten of its first 11 shots in the second half.

