No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5). DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.

Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.

Missouri missed ten of its first 11 shots in the second half.

