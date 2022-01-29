Hope and healing in Kosovo’s Oscar entry ‘Hive’

(AP) -Filmmaker Blerta Basholli’s debut feature “Hive,” about an Albanian-language film about a woman who starts her own business after the Kosovo War, is an international sensation. Last year it became the first film in Sundance history to win the top three awards in the world cinema competition.

Now, it has a strong chance of becoming Kosovo’s first Oscar contender in the best international feature category. It’s been shortlisted with 14 other films, which will be narrowed down to five on Feb. 8. “Hive” comes to video on demand on Feb. 1 and The Criterion Channel on Feb. 9, is based on the true story of Fahrije Hoti.

