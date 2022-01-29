Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

For-tornado ravaged churches, rebuilding means rethinking

A stained glass window is visible across the sanctuary of the St. James African Methodist...
A stained glass window is visible across the sanctuary of the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mayfield, Ky. A tornado on Dec. 10, 2021, collapsed the auditorium roof and northern-facing wall. “We don’t have a building, but other churches within our denomination have been sending us supplies,” said Thomas Bright, steward at St. James AME, which suffered major damage to its roof and sanctuary. “So ... we got some U-Haul containers in our parking lot and we set up tables, so we’ve been distributing supplies, food, clothes, cleaning supplies, whatever we can to the community.” (AP Photo/Audrey Jackson)(Audrey Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The century-old Mayfield First United Methodist Church has long been an anchor in its Western Kentucky town, home to countless worship services, weddings, funerals and baptisms. But that was before a deadly tornado swept through in December, tearing off the church’s roof and covering the front entrance in rubble. It’s one of a half-dozen historic churches in Mayfield’s downtown that were destroyed or heavily damaged, all with roots dating to the 1800s.

While the rubble is still being cleared, it’s already apparent that the historic congregations are unlikely to rebuild in anything resembling their previous architectural glory, and their leaders say they must instead adapt for the 21st century.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Governor Reynolds breaks silence on 8th circuit court decision on masks in schools
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
School children wait in line to go onto the slope with ski instructors at the Vanke Shijinglong...
China skis: Olympics bring on boom in Winter Sports
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Mailman braves strong winds, snow in Rhode Island
FILE - Amazon Logo
Amazon plans to hire more than 200 at facility in Dubuque