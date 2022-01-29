Dubuque nonprofit unable to expand horse therapy program due to staffing shortages

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at a Dubuque nonprofit that offers horse therapy to children with disabilities say they want to expand to serve more children, but that they are in need of more staff who can work with both children and horses.

Five-year-old Elsie Grothe has hypotonia, a rare condition with symptoms that include mobility problems, and speech difficulties. Her mom, Abby Grothe, decided to have her give horse therapy at Inspiration Stables a try. Abby said she has noticed an improvement in Elsie’s balance and her speech in just a short period of time.

”She is just so excited, so she does not really realize she is working on anything therapy-wise,” Abby said. “So that has been exciting for us to see her growth but also seeing her having fun.”

In 2021, Inspiration Stables served 35 children, including Elsie, with horse therapy services, from adaptive riding to sensory trail work. Sarah Kumpf, the group’s executive director, said, though, they have a waiting list of about 15 children with disabilities wanting therapy. The organization cannot start crossing names off that list because they do not have the staff to work with additional kids.

”It takes kind of a unique skill set because of what we do,” Kumpf said. “We need someone who understands horses, but also who can work with people, communicate effectively, has good organizational skills, and can understand and comprehend different special needs.”

Kumpf said they are looking, primarily, for a program director but also several instructors. She said they are willing to train anyone who shows up with a passion for children and horses.

”Where traditional therapy sometimes falls short, horses motivate these kids,” Kumpf said. ”We have had children who will not speak, but they want their horse to go so bad that they will say, ‘Walk on.’ We have had several kids who do not speak in other capacities but will be verbal on their horse.”

Kumpf said additional staff, plus a new 10 to 15 acre permanent home, could also allow Inspiration Stables to start serving military veterans in Dubuque and Delaware counties.

People interested in joining the staff at Inspiration Stables are encouraged to reach out via email.

