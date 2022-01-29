Show You Care
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have not said whether there was a connection between two murders that happened less than 24 hours apart in Cedar Rapids but a KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigation revealed the victims in both cases have a history involving violence and a connection to a 2020 murder case.

Police said Kavon Johnson, 22, was found dead at a Cedar Rapids park Friday morning in the Rompot neighborhood of southeast Cedar Rapids. Investigators said he appeared to have been shot. Less than 24 hours earlier on Thursday afternoon, police said 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was shot and killed in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE.

According to court filings, Lewis admitted to beating Johnson in 2020 with two other men: Marshawn Jefferies and Christian Emedi. Lewis, Jefferies, and Emedi assaulted Johnson on June 17th, 2020. On June 18th, 2020, Emedi and Jefferies were involved in the shooting death of Malik Sheets.

Emedi and Jefferies were sentenced Friday for their role in the murder of Sheets – just hours after the murders of Johnson and Lewis. Emedi was also sentenced Friday for his role in the assault against Johnson back in 2020.

If you have information in any of these cases, you are asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

